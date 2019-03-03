Chip and Joanna Gaines donate baby Crew’s outgrown bassinet to fan who is ‘finally expecting’

The “Fixer Upper” couple is proving they don’t need a television show to make dreams come true.

In February, Chip Gaines posted an adorable picture of 8-month-old baby Crew, the couple’s fifth child, laying in his SNOO Smart Sleeper bassinet.

"Uh oh.. what happens when they out grow the #snoo??" Chip wrote on the picture.

"Sell it to me!!" Kelly Claggett wrote on the post. "After 12 years my husband and I are FINALLY expecting!!"

Chip was obviously touched by the message and responded quickly. “We're so excited for you! Let's get her set up,” he said and tagged his assistant.

The nearly $1,300 SNOO Smart Sleeper is a high-tech bassinet that is designed to “improve sleep with the calming sensations of the womb,” and promises to automatically sleep train babies in addition to adding 1+ hours of sleep every night, according to the website.

Chip made the promise Feb 16, but Claggett posted an update on Facebook Friday afternoon confirming that she had received the incredibly generous gift.

“Something absolutely BANANAS happened a few weeks ago. I made an offhand comment to Chip Gains (sic) and then the rest was nothing that I ever would have expected,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “I do not feel worthy of any of it but like I have told the ones of you who already know.. God gets every ounce of glory in this. This is just his way of saying I SEE YOU AND I LOVE YOU!”

Claggett also posted a photo of herself and her husband posing with the SNOO sleeper box.

“Our baby and family is blessed by this random act of kindness and I’ll never stop trying to pay it forward,” Claggett wrote.