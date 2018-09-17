First look at Joaquin Phoenix in Joker stand-alone movie revealed

The first photo of Joaquin Phoenix playing the Batman villain Joker was revealed by director Todd Phillips on Sunday.

Phoenix will star in the upcoming untitled Joker origin movie. The photo was posted with a caption that just read, “Arthur."

The movie will be an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale,” Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter in July.

The movie will have no impact on the DC Universe, in which Jared Leto stars as Joker, according to Variety. Warner Bros is developing a separate stand-alone Joker film for Leto, which will be within the confines of the DC Universe.

Prior to Phillips releasing the photo of Phoenix in-character, but without his trademark makeup and suit, TMZ unearthed a set video showing the star in action.

Phoenix’s Joker origin film is set to be released Oct. 4, 2019.