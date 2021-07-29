Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

First female 'Doctor Who' star Jodie Whittaker to leave the show after three seasons

The 'Doctor Who' star is the first female version of the decades-old character

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It’s time for another "Doctor Who" regeneration.

The BBC said Thursday that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022.

The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extra-terrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963.

UK FILM ACADEMY SUSPENDS ‘DOCTOR WHO’ ACTOR NOEL CLARKE FOLLOWING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the United States and Romania's Simona Halep on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.  The BBC said Thursday July 29, 2021, that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the Doctor Who science fiction series next year, but before leaving Whittaker will appear in a new six-episode series in 2021 and three special episodes in 2022.

In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the United States and Romania's Simona Halep on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.  The BBC said Thursday July 29, 2021, that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the Doctor Who science fiction series next year, but before leaving Whittaker will appear in a new six-episode series in 2021 and three special episodes in 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE)

"Doctor Who" ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Since then, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker, who took over in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chibnall, who took the reins at the same time, said he and Whittaker "made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander ("It’s a Sin"), Vicky McClure ("Line of Duty") and Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You").