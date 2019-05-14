Felicity Huffman was crying while pleading guilty in college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman got visibly emotional while pleading guilty to charges of fraud linked to her involvement in the college admissions scandal Monday.

The “Desperate Housewives” star previously announced that she would plead guilty to paying an admissions consultant named William Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor correct her oldest daughter’s answers on the SAT. She reportedly considered doing the same for her younger daughter, but ultimately decided against it.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL TV SERIES IN THE WORKS

According to Us Weekly, Huffman, 56, appeared to be crying as she owned up to her part in the nationwide college scandal that’s ensnared wealthy parents and shown the lengths they’ll go to for favorable admission into the university of their choice. As the star explained her actions to the court, she had to pause to collect herself at some points as her eyes teared up.

She arrived at court holding the hand of her brother Moore Huffman Jr. and did not say anything to journalists. In court, she wore a gray dress and a sweater and sat flanked by her attorneys while her brother watched from the front row. Her husband, "Shameless" actor William H. Macy — who was not charged —did not attend Monday's hearing.

The assistant U.S. attorney recommended four months of prison time for Huffman. In addition, prosecutors recommended a $20,000 fine as well as 12 months of supervised release for the charge, which is a felony. According to Deadline, the judge has the final say in her sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.

VANESSA WILLIAMS REVEALS PERSONAL TEXT FROM FELICITY HUFFMAN AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSION SCANDAL BROKE

Huffman told Fox News in a statement last month, "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

She continued, "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," Huffman concluded. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.