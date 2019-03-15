Felicity Huffman appears to remove social media profiles, parenting website, amid college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman seems to have gone completely offline after she was charged and arrested for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scam.

The 56-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star has apparently taken down her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Her Facebook page is no longer available and her Instagram and Twitter pages, both previously under the handle @felicityhuffman, no longer appear.

FELICITY HUFFMAN’S ‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ CO-STAR JOELY FISHER ‘CONFLICTED’ ABOUT COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Huffman has also removed her parenting website “What the Flicka?,” which now displays a “Server Default Page” notice.

The site’s YouTube Channel and social media pages have also been taken down, according to US Weekly, which reported that Huffman launched the site in 2012.

She started the site as a source where mothers could “gather, make mistakes, say they’re losing their mind, trade tips and offer advice to one another,” Huffman told Mashable back in 2013.

JAY LENO SPEAKS OUT ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM, CALLS IT THE ‘LEGAL DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE’

Huffman is one of 50 people – including more than 30 parents and nine coaches – who have been charged in the scheme, which involved bribing insiders to get clients' children into top schools, authorities said.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also among those charged.

The nearly decade-long scam was allegedly commanded by William Rick Singer, founder of for-profit college prep business Edge College & Career Network, also known as "The Key." The 58-year-old California man purportedly helped parents get their children's college admission through bribes, according to court documents.

Officials had been investigating the case, referred to by its code name "Operation Varsity Blues," for more than a year.

Huffman was arrested Tuesday after FBI agents showed up at her Los Angeles home around 6 a.m. She posted a $250,000 bond after an appearance in an L.A. federal court. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged, though an FBI agent stated in an affidavit that he was in the room when Huffman first heard the pitch from a scam insider.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.