‘Fast & Furious’ actor Tyrese Gibson faces arrest warrant after dogs allegedly kill neighbor's pet

Tyrese Gibson has a warrant out for his arrest after his dogs allegedly killed another dog earlier this month when they got loose in his Georgia neighborhood, Fox News Digital has learned.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the actor's lawyer, Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver Law Firm, said on Tuesday, "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."

Banks added: "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment. Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly. Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

When asked if he was cooperating with police as his lawyer claimed, Fulton County Police Department Capt. Nicole Dwyer told Fox News Digital: "Well, he knows he has a warrant out for him, and he’s not turning himself in, so no."

The "Fast & The Furious" star’s four Cane Corso dogs allegedly escaped from his yard and fatally attacked a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel on Sept. 18, in Atlanta, Georgia, Fulton County Police said in an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

His neighbor, Harrison Parker, called 911 after he found his dog, Henry, dead in the driveway with broken ribs, puncture wounds and internal bleeding. The dog was also covered in slobber.

Parker said he had just let Henry outside for five minutes when he found him.

"He was probably one of the most wonderful dogs," Parker told FOX 5. "I know probably every animal owner says that, but he was incredible. He was so loving. He's a little mischievous. He loved to go outside... And so he would paw at the door and I just opened the door, let him outside. He was well-trained. He had an invisible fence, which he learned the boundaries of very well."

That same night, another neighbor called police because she said she couldn’t get to her car with Gibson’s dogs outside of her door, the incident report said. An Animal Control officer arrived and was able to push the dogs back so she could leave her home.

The dogs were also reportedly seen on security video running through neighbors’ yards before the alleged attack between 10:01 and 10:04. They were then seen heading across the street toward the Parker home.

Gibson wasn't home when officers first arrived to help push the dogs back from the woman's home, so Gibson's friend was issued a warning for not having control of the dogs. This was before police knew Henry had been killed.

There have been multiple calls about the dogs getting loose in the neighborhood, the report said, including twice in April and multiple times earlier this month.

Four days after the alleged attack, police arrived at Gibson’s home, asking him to surrender the dogs, but the 46-year-old said he needed a few days to figure things out, to which the officer said if he didn't immediately hand over the animals, a search warrant would be issued and the dogs would be confiscated.

Gibson allegedly admitted on the phone with police that he believed his dogs killed Henry, and "that he knows it's been an ongoing issue over the past few months with his dogs getting out," the police report claimed.

When police came back with the search warrant to confiscate the dogs, Gibson and his pets were gone.

The report added that Gibson's house manager spoke to police outside of his home, telling them that the dogs were gone, and Gibson was out of the country.

"My well needed mental health recovery begins now," Gibson wrote on his Instagram while filming himself at his home last weekend. "I’ll be gone till November peace."

Parker told FOX 5 that Gibson shouldn’t be allowed to just leave.

"So he made a story where he's like, 'oh, I'm taking a mental health month.' You gotta be kidding me. I mean, he should be taking mental health month in jail," he said. "The arrogance... it speaks volumes about who this person is, and I hope that, if he has any fans or anything, that they really drink in the reality of this guy's character."

Gibson posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday of him playing with his dogs, clarifying that he isn't on the run, and he's in Los Angeles with his family and is fully cooperating with police. The video also showed his dogs being playful with smaller dogs.