Farrah Abraham posts video of 9-year-old daughter dancing in bra and underwear

Farrah Abraham is dismissing criticism after posting a Snapchat video of her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, dancing in a bra and underwear.

Abraham, 27, posted the video earlier this week, with TMZ reporting that Sophia wore Calvin Klein undergarments and danced around in what appeared to be a dressing room of a New York City Nordstrom store. The Daily Mail reported that it appeared Sophia was also wearing makeup.

The "Teen Mom O.G." star told the site that the location of the video is precisely what made it fine and appropriate to post, claiming it was a public area of the store where kids look in the mirror after trying on clothes.

The backlash was swift, with many followers on Twitter threatening to report the images and have Child Protective Services investigate Abraham:

Abraham shook off the critics, telling TMZ, "I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins."

Her father, Michael Abraham, griped in a statement to The Ashleys Reality Roundup, "Underwear or a bikini bathing suit what’s the difference? There is none. Most likely, the people making this stir has a daughter, niece, granddaughter, wife, grandmother, aunt, neighbor etc. that wear bikinis that show much more than that picture shows. How about the millions of other parents that let there children wear bikinis and under wear in public – are they doing something wrong or illegal? Answer NO. So much for the prudish people!"