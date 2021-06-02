Farrah Abraham reveals political aspirations: 'More mothers, women need to be in government positions'

EXCLUSIVE: Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham is ready to enter the political arena.

The former MTV star turned 30 on Monday and just one week prior she teased her political ambitions on Twitter, writing that she plans to run "for a government position" as she enters a new decade of life.

Fox News caught up with the mother of one this week where she shared what's led her to pursue a position in politics and why she feels there's a place for everyone in government, especially women.

"I do believe more mothers and women need to be in government positions and I say that in a nice way and with no disrespect to other government officials," Abraham told us in a phone interview just days ahead of her 30th birthday.

Abraham, whose transition into motherhood was showcased on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom," explained that she comes from a family of former politicians.

"My aunt, my stepmom, they've all retired from government positions. I've seen them retire early because the environments were very depressive. I just feel like, ok, I've seen them work so hard, dedicate their whole lives but then they needed out. It's time for change."

Abraham declared to Fox News that entering her thirties means she's "going to turn into a whole other person."

"I've seen a lot of bills submitted for change that were declined that could have helped business owners and our community," the Iowa native who currently lives in Los Angeles, Calif. said. "I realize I have to be a certain age for things I feel I'm fit for. Now, I say, where can I work that is really going to help?"

In terms of the position she's gearing up to run for, Abraham said she's exploring running as a representative for her local district as opposed to a mayoral position. Of course, Abraham is no stranger to living her life in the spotlight, and she believes her experiences as a public figure have strengthened her ability and determination to use her voice.

"I am passionate about advocating for my community. I understand the government situations are pretty toxic right now but as far as I'm concerned, I'm used to death threats, I am used to a toxic environment and I fight like no other person for rights within kids and women and creating safe environments," she said.

Abraham, who is mom to 12-year-old daughter Sophia, spoke of her previous experiences dealing with suicidal thoughts and depression, all the while being under intense scrutiny for her past on-air work on reality shows.

"I've gone through a lot but it's helped me fight more for what is right," she told us.

Running for a government position isn't a goal she dreamt up overnight, despite what critics may say. Abraham said it's something she's been exploring for two years and already has her sights set on issues she wants to tackle head-on.

"I think entertainment should be more regulated just like tech companies should be more regulated. I don't believe in power trips. I believe in consent culture and I just want the best for people," she vowed.

Abraham tells Fox News she's already begun paperwork for a future seat in office but is still figuring out just where her advocacy work and goals would be best suited – and she's not canceling out a Senator position.

"I'm studying all of this and seeing what is best fit for me. I'm shocked by how low some of the age limits are and what people can do. I'm also shocked that there are not more young people running," she said.

At the heart of change she wants to see and contribute to in the world, Abraham said her main goal is "to empower the younger generations."

The self-proclaimed "serial entrepreneur" said her main focus if voted into office one day would be children's rights and women's rights.

"That's what I sponsor. That's what I give my money to right now," she said.

Just last week, Abraham was identified as one of nine women who have come forward accusing former Windsor, Calif. Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault. He resigned from his position last week.

"We are glad that former Mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions. We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Abraham's lawyer Spencer Kuvin told Fox News in a statement.

While she's dabbled in entertainment for nearly half her life since becoming a TV star at the ripe age of 16, Abraham tell us she's not worried about negative commentary from the public about her decisions.

"Every survey I've seen myself on has been filled with haters. Even if no one votes for me, I'm just happy I'm speaking up about things I want to see changed. I hope this helps younger people know they have the right to run for government positions and to change things as they would like to see them," she said.

Abraham certainly isn't the first celebrity to explore a career in politics. As of late, Matthew McConaughey has spoken up about the possibility of running for office in his home state of Texas. Abraham cited Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous position as Governor of California, and Caitlyn Jenner's current campaign as evidence stars in Hollywood can make the switch.

"I have so many people who mislabel me or only hold me to being a reality TV star or a very young woman. I think that’s the survivor in me and the overcomer. I take their ignorance and I turn that into gold for me," she said. "You have credible people like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Caitlyn Jenner who are from television. It's proof you can be anything."

Abraham also noted that she's been working a lot on herself in recent years, which involves seeing two therapists and a psychologist to overcome traumas of her past. In turn, she is confident today in her roles as a mother, aunt and daughter.

"Looking back, I feel like I needed to be louder when I was younger. I hope I'm raising little fighters out of the kids in my life – my daughter, nieces and nephews. Today's society is rougher than what I grew up with and I feel like I sometimes let myself down because I didn't speak up enough. I hope I can use the government to really help stop dysfunction for a lot of other kids and women."

Additionally, the star is releasing a self-published memoir titled "Dream Twenties." She called it a "birthday gift to myself" and hopes to one day turn it into a documentary series.