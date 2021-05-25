Farrah Abraham reacts to Windsor Calif. Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation amid sexual assault allegations

"Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham has responded to the resignation of Windsor, Calif. Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who announced his departure from office on Monday amid mounting allegations of sexual assault made against him from multiple women.

Abraham is the ninth woman who has alleged to have been a victim of Foppoli's. The former reality star's attorney confirmed this to Fox News on Tuesday along with a statement.

"We are glad that former Mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions. We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement shared by Abraham's lawyer Spencer Kuvin reads.

The statement continues: "Victims of sexual assault have been silent too long, and we should applaud the women who are brave enough to stand up and demand justice."

FARRAH ABRAHAM REACTS TO CHRISSY TEIGEN'S 'HIGHLY DISTURBING' TWEET ABOUT HER: 'I HOPE SHE GETS MENTAL HELP'

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the department is currently investigating an alleged incident involving Foppoli.

"The Palm Beach Police Department can confirm that we have an open Sexual Battery investigation involving Dominic Foppoli, however, we are unable to disclose the nature of his involvement or other details at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation. We have no further comments or details to release regarding the investigation at this time," Rothrock said.

An incident report dated April 2 in Palm Beach obtained by Fox News claims the incident involves "hands/feet/teeth" used as "weapons."

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S EXTRADITION TO LOS ANGELES ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES FACES ANOTHER DELAY

Foppoli officially resigned as mayor in Windsor, a town in California's wine country, on Monday. He's faced mounting allegations of assault over the last month, per a report published by the San Francisco Chronicle.

"At-large Mayor Dominic Foppoli officially submitted his resignation from office effective today (May 24, 2021). The Town Council is expected to officially acknowledge the resignation at their next regular meeting on June 2, 2021. Foppoli's email was sent to Town Manager Ken MacNab," the town of Windsor announced in a press release.

MacNab released a statement of his own, saying the town is "relieved to have this negative and tragic chapter behind us."

"The residents of Windsor deserve the complete focus of the At-large Mayor and the Town Council on the many vitally important matters we face," MacNab's statement continues. "This has been a distraction, to say the least. We can now turn to helping everyone who has been impacted by these allegations to heal."

Foppoli's letter to MacNab announcing his resignation was also made public.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I officially resign today. Being the first elected Mayor of Windsor was the highest professional honor of my life," Foppoli wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also thanked his former support staff for their assistance. "It has been a true honor to serve with them over the last nine years. I leave confident that the town will continue to prosper in their capable hands. I wish nothing but the best for our beloved Windsor going forward."

In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Foppoli continued to deny the women's claims. He also addressed the Palm Beach investigation without naming Abraham.

"I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage," Foppoli's statement said.

The Chronicle said Abraham contacted police six days before it published its investigation detailing some of the other women's accusations, which include forced oral copulation and rape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abraham, 29, starred in the MTV reality shows "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom" more than a decade ago. Her attorney said she turned over evidence to police to support her account.

"This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof," Kuvin said. "We believe it is in felony territory."

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the sexual allegations made against Foppoli and has not submitted its findings to the California Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to file criminal charges, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.