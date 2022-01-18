Farrah Abraham releases statement after arrest for allegedly slapping security guard at nightclub

Farrah Abraham told Fox News Digital in a statement through her attorney on Tuesday that the reality star is planning to sue the staff at the nightclub where she was arrested by security over the weekend calling it an "unlawful arrest."

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Abraham was the subject of a private persons arrest on Saturday night after allegedly slapping a security guard who told her to leave the club following an altercation with another guest.

In a statement from her lawyer to Fox News Digital, Abraham asserts that she was unlawfully placed under a citizen’s arrest and was the victim of excessive physical force by the security at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles.

"Our preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit," the statement reads. "Additionally, in addition to the unlawful arrest, video footage taken at the scene appears to indicate that their staff also used excessive force in arresting her causing significant physical, emotional and mental injuries."

Police told us that Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a battery call at the club. Security at the location was told there was a possible fight on the rooftop of the establishment. When guards tried to escort Abraham out of location, she slapped one of them.

Abraham shared a video of the aftermath of the incident on her Instagram Sunday showing her struggling on the ground with a security guard on top of her. She also alleged that the initial altercation was pre-planned by other people.

The star went on to lament that she was "attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered" stating that "as a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer." She called out the club in the post and demanded it fire its management. She also thanked the police for "rescuing" her.

In her attorney’s statement, Abraham now threatens the establishment with civil action.

"Negligent investigation and training by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders led to this unfortunate arrest," the statement reads. "This business will face civil and potentially criminal labilities for their actions. A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers. Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to becomes the heroes of the night."

Her attorney concludes: "In due time, we will absolve her of any and all criminal liability, will clear her arrest record pursuant to PC 851.8 and pursue civil damages to the max to deter future similar misconduct on others."

Representatives for Grandmaster Records had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.