Farrah Abraham bought herself an engagement ring

Is your man taking too long to pop the question? Farrah Abraham's got a solution for you. The 25-year-old revealed on Monday's premiere episode of "Teen Mom OG" that she picked out a diamond sparkler for herself for her on-off boyfriend, Simon Saran, to present to her.

"I bought an engagement ring that Simon had organized," Abraham told her mom, Debra Danielsen, showing her a picture of the rock. "I thought he was going to propose, and nothing's ever happened. I've had this ring. Simon still has not paid me back for it."

Saran had little to say about his proposal timeline. The realtor has had an on-off relationship with the adult film star for several years now. Abraham has previously stated that she doesn't want to move in with him until she is engaged or married.

And while Abraham's not heading down the aisle anytime soon, neither is her co-star, Amber Portwood. Portwood, who is engaged to fiance Matt Baier. Portwood learned that her fiance had hit on Abraham and "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans online prior to his relationship with her.

"I don't know, I just hope she dates better people than that," Abraham said when she found out. "I'm shocked Amber didn't find that already. I mean, I'd cancel that wedding, that's for sure."

Abraham called her co-star about it, and Portwood said "I asked him about it, and he's like, 'Listen, that was a long time ago. I was just telling them they're beautiful...I wasn't hitting on them.' I'm like, 'You told me when we first met that you didn't know anything about 'Teen Mom OG.' And you didn't know really anything about me, or Farrah, or Maci, but you knew about 'Teen Mom 2.' So what the f--k is the truth?"

The awkward tension ended with Portwood calling off her October wedding date until she could get to the bottom of the situation.

Both ladies retweeted fan support while the episode aired, but neither directly addressed the topic of Portwood's marriage. She is still with Baier, but has not revealed if another wedding date has been set.