Fans ‘Glee’-ful About Double Dose Of Demi Lovato

Lovatics will be getting a double dose of Demi Lovato on TV this fall.

The “X Factor” judge is nearing a deal to join the cast of popular TV show “Glee” in a recurring role for the upcoming fifth season.

First reported by TVLine, Fox Entertainment is hoping to maximize on the cross-promotional opportunities of having Lovato on both programs, with X Factor's results show leading into Glee on Thursday nights.

Sources said Lovato will play Dani, a NYC-based struggling artist friend of Rachel and Santana’s. Lovato’s character is also expected to have a few musical numbers with Adam Lambert’s incoming character.

The deal will have Lovato appearing in at least six episodes and begin with the second part of the show’s Beatles’ tribute, which is set to air Oct. 3.

The same day that news of her “Glee” deal broke, the website Radar Online confirmed the site was offered to purchase X-rated images of the singer.

In their report, Radar confirmed receiving an email last week with over 20 images showing “a dark-haired woman who looks identical to Lovato in a raft of compromising positions, including nude in a bath tub and lying topless in bed, among other poses.”

While Radar claimed there are some telltale signs the images are of Lovato, including the 12 black birds tattooed on her right forearm, they have been unable to confirm that the images are authentic and have thus chosen not to publish them.

When the gossip site spoke with Lovato’s camp on Friday to ask for a statement on the leak, her people had no comment.

