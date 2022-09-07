Fans convinced Adele married Rich Paul after spying personalized Rummikub labeled 'The Paul's'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Rumor has it" that Adele may be married to sports agent Rich Paul.

Fans of the star believe that she secretly married boyfriend Paul after she posted a series of Instagram photos to celebrate her first Emmy win on Sunday.

The third photo in the bunch shows a picture of her trophy on a coffee table. In the background, a personalized game of Rummikub with the label "The Paul's" can also be seen, which had people immediately guessing that the couple had married in secret.

"The Paul’s’ - is you married?" one fan commented and wondered.

"She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy," another fan wrote, citing the Emmy win and her possible subtle marriage nod.

"The Paul’s'. MY GIRL IS MARRIED!" a third fan exclaimed in the comments section.

The "Easy On Me" singer and the sports agent went public as a couple in July 2021. In recent times, the Grammy winner has been seen sporting a huge ring on her finger, prompting fans to speculate whether she was engaged to Paul.

Recently, Adele opened up to Elle for the outlet's September 2022 cover story, in which she gushed over Paul. She also maintained that despite rumors, she was not yet married.

"I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him," she told the magazine. "I’m not married. I’m not married!… I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married."

Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, finalized their divorce in March. They were married from 2016 to 2021 and share a son together.

"I definitely want more kids," she revealed to the magazine, also noting that she is a "homemaker" and a "matriarch."

