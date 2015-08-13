Exclusive: Watch the new music video from Rend Collective

Fox News is exclusively releasing the latest music video from the Irish folk band Rend Collective – and the video includes dancing pandas – yes, dancing pandas.

“You Will Never Run” is the first single to drop from Rend Collective’s upcoming album, “As Family We Go.” The song already hit the top 20 on the Hot AC chart.

The band most recently performed to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden during “Worship Night in America” with Chris Tomlin and Louie Giglio. Their previous album, “The Art of Celebration,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Music Chart and No. 13 on Billboard 200.

Band member Gareth Gilkeson recently sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel’s Todd Starnes, which you can watch above. Click below for the full music video: