Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published
Last Update July 5, 2017

Exclusive: Watch the new music video from Rend Collective

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, | Fox News
close
Rend Collective Premieres 'You Will Never Run' Music VideoVideo

Rend Collective Premieres 'You Will Never Run' Music Video

Rend Collective talks with Todd Starnes and premieres new music video

Fox News is exclusively releasing the latest music video from the Irish folk band Rend Collective – and the video includes dancing pandas – yes, dancing pandas.

“You Will Never Run” is the first single to drop from Rend Collective’s upcoming album, “As Family We Go.” The song already hit the top 20 on the Hot AC chart.

The band most recently performed to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden during “Worship Night in America” with Chris Tomlin and Louie Giglio. Their previous album, “The Art of Celebration,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Music Chart and No. 13 on Billboard 200.

Band member Gareth Gilkeson recently sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel’s Todd Starnes, which you can watch above. Click below for the full music video:

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.