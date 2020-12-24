Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Ex-‘Survivor’ contestant Jonny Fairplay charged with larceny in Virginia

Fairplay's mother, 68, was also charged in the incident

By Julius Young | Fox News
A former contestant on the longtime hit show "Survivor" has been charged with grand larceny after some personal effects were taken from a residence in Virginia, authorities said.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Jonny Fairplay, who competed on the reality competition series in 2003 and was known for concocting the lie that his grandmother had died, was charged after a silver necklace and furniture were taken from a home in the area.

Fairplay’s mother, Patsy Terry Hall, 68, was also charged in the matter, the Danville Register & Bee reported on Wednesday.

This photo provided by the Danville Police Department shows Jonny Fairplay. Fairplay, a former "Survivor" contestant has been charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said. (Danville Police Department via AP)

The sheriff’s office said Fairplay’s aunt filed the complaint, according to TV station WSET. Sheriff's office officials would not say who lived at the home, according to the Register & Bee.

Fairplay, 46, and Hall turned themselves in at a magistrate’s office Friday after Danville police served them warrants, a police spokesman told the newspaper.

"I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother)," Fairplay wrote in a message to the Associated Press on Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

