'Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page not returning for Season 2

"Bridgerton" fan-favorite Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second season.

The show announced the news on its official Twitter account on Friday.

"Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the tweet, featuring a letter from "Lady Whistledown," begins.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer -- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," the statement concludes.

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE, NETFLIX’S 'BRIDGERTON' CAST CELEBRATE SERIES MASSIVE SUCCESS ON STREAMING PLATFORM

The news sure dampened the spirts of "Bridgerton" fans, who questioned whether or not it was a one-day late April Fools' joke. Others stated there's now no reason to watch Season 2.

"Well, not sure what the point of watching this now. We all know that Simon was the reason why most of us were watching this :/," one fan shared.

"Wait but what’s the point of watching the show then?" another asked.

‘BRIDGERTON’ ACTOR REGÉ-JEAN PAGE SPEAKS OUT AMID RUMORS HE’S DATING CO-STAR PHOEBE DYNEVOR

"Question, dearest author, does this mean that the scrumptious Duke will no longer appear on screen in any of the seasons to come? Stare into my eyes and tell me it's not true," another quipped.

While fans are surely disappointed that Page will exit the series, the news may not come as much of a shock as it's based upon the bestselling books by Julia Quinn. "Bridgerton" was renewed for a second season and the new episodes will focus on Daphne's older and very single brother, Anthony/Viscount Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.

The series was developed for TV by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes.

Back in January, Netflix announced that the Regency period drama is the streaming service's most-watched series ever with over 82 million households taking it in.

At the time of the announcement, Page wrote on Twitter, "82 M I L L I O N with love From all of us To all of you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Page's co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, also celebrated. "This is utterly insane. I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it. MADNESS," she wrote on social media.