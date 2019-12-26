Evan Rachel Wood slams 'Cats,' says she feels like she's 'going to die' after watching it

Evan Rachel Wood is the latest to slam "Cats" after it bombed at the box office.

The "Westworld" actress was in shock on Wednesday as she took to her social media accounts to slam the film with a series of expletives amid laughter.

"I have to have an actual live reaction of this," Wood, 32, said in an Instagram story before shouting, "What the f--k! What the f--k! What the f--k!"

Wood continued to yell "what?" into the camera before repeating, "what the f--k. Oh my god!"

The HBO star's dramatic reaction to the film came after she allegedly voiced her disgust with the movie in a tweet that's since been deleted.

"...#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible. But....I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I...am SPEECHLESS. Its not the casts fault. Its...maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever," she wrote on the social media platform, according to the Daily Mail.

Fandom writer Eric Goldman tweeted in response to Wood, joking that he felt like he was "on acid" while watching the movie. Wood responded with a dark joke of her own, writing, "Totally! Like my life is not in danger, but I feel like I'm going to die."

The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical has been repeatedly blasted by celebrities and fans since its monumental flop at the box office. The film, which cost $100 million to create, raked in just $6.5 million in ticket sales throughout its first weekend. Critics also have disapproved, with the film landing an 18 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.