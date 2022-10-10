Expand / Collapse search
Eva Mendes says she didn't 'quit acting,' wanted to be at home with her kids

Eva Mendes shares 2 children with partner Ryan Gosling

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Eva Mendes claimed that she "never quit acting."

Mendes, 48, shared a video of screenshots showing various media outlets saying the actress quit Hollywood.

"I never quit acting," she wrote Friday on Instagram. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

Eva Mendes shut down the claim she "quit acting" in a recent social media post.

Eva Mendes shut down the claim she "quit acting" in a recent social media post. (Getty Images)

"Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time. Especially after working on the film LOST RIVER -that was a dream project. That’s a tough act to follow."

"Whats the point of this post? To shift that narrative," she added before writing, "I never quit."

Mendes mentioned her role in "Lost River," which was directed by her partner Ryan Gosling. The two were first romantically linked in 2011 while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Since then, Mendes and Gosling have welcomed two children; Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who began dating in 2011 and have never married, share two daughters.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who began dating in 2011 and have never married, share two daughters. (Getty Images)

The "Hitch" actress previously revealed what kind of project she'd return to acting for during an interview with "The View."

"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project," she said. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

Mendes began her career in the 1990s with roles in "Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror" and "Urban Legends: Final Cut." The turning point in her career was "Training Day."

The actress also has had a successful modeling career and has appeared in several music videos.

Eva Mendes' last movie role was in 2014. She starred in "Lost River," Ryan Gosling's directorial debut.

Eva Mendes' last movie role was in 2014. She starred in "Lost River," Ryan Gosling's directorial debut. (Getty Images)

