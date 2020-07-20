Eva Longoria, 45, flaunts bikini bod while hanging out by the pool: 'Saturday Chillin'

Eva Longoria is strutting her stuff.

The 45-year-old actress on Saturday shared a single snapshot of her activities for the day, which included soaking up some sun by the pool.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a black, two-piece bikini that put her figure on full display. She also wore a black bucket hat.

EVA LONGORIA SIZZLES IN WHITE SWIMSUIT AS SHE ENJOYS 'FUN IN THE SUN' IN MEXICO

"Saturday Chillin’," she wrote in the caption, adding a smiling sun emoji.

The pic received plenty of praise from fans in the comments.

"What a beauty!!!" one fan wrote. "Have a good Saturday."

"That physique tho!" another follower gushed.

EVA LONGORIA ADMITS SHE'S 'GOING GRAY' IN QUARANTINE: 'THIS IS CRAZY!'

A third added: "Way to go Eva! Looking fab."

Swimsuit pics are somewhat of a rarity on Longoria's Instagram, her last notable one coming from January.

In the photo, the actress sat on the side of a pool wearing sunglasses, a floppy straw hat and a pink one-piece suit.

"Is it time to stop posting vacation pics yet??" she wrote in the caption.

That post received plenty of compliments, just like the previous post.

"Never thought a woman could be so lovely as YOU..." a fan said. "Looking good," added another.

In May 2019, Longoria gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine. At the time, she posted a video of herself on the cable machine at the gym that highlighted her muscular arms and back.

"Getting it in before Cannes! Thanks to @grantrobertsfit for the past 6 months of torture!" she captioned the photo, referencing the Cannes Film Festival.

Longoria and her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston -- who she met in 2013 and married in 2016 -- welcomed son Santiago in June 2018. Longoria's also stepmother to his three kids from his first marriage.

In December of that year, the director-producer opened up about taking her time to lose the baby weight and not putting pressure on herself to reach a certain goal. "I don't really succumb to any pressure. So if people were saying, 'Hurry up and lose weight,' I don't know, because I don't listen to it," she told People.

"I've had some amazing women in my life – my mom, my sisters – who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life. I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth."

"I still love yoga, but my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training. I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy," she added.

"You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn't too hard about getting back into shape. Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I'm barely starting to get back into it."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report