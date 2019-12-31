Eva Longoria sizzles in white swimsuit as she enjoys 'fun in the sun' in Mexico

Eva Longoria is ending 2019 with her toes in the sand.

The 44-year-old actress showed off her svelte frame in a white one-shoulder swimsuit while vacationing in Mexico on Tuesday ahead of the New Year.

EVA LONGORIA SHARES ‘BIGGEST PET PEEVE’ ABOUT MOTHERHOOD, TALKS ‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ REBOOT

The former "Desperate Housewives" actress posted a smiling selfie on Tuesday, showing off her beachy waves and rocking an oversized pair of sunglasses.

"Mornin’ 🌞 #Grateful," she captioned the photo.

Hours earlier, the mother of one appeared to be letting loose as she galivanted in the sand with her arms in the air.

EVA LONGORIA GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST CHILD, WELCOMES A BABY BOY

"Fun In The Sun ☀" she captioned the sexy snap of her body.

The actress appeared to be having a blast with her sisters in a series of videos and photos shared to her Instagram. On Sunday, she posed sipping a cocktail at Nobu Los Cabos while playing a card game.

"Real vacation begins once you have a beach 🏖 #nobuloscabos," she wrote.

EVA LONGORIA'S SAYS WORKOUTS HAVE BEEN 'TORTURE' AS SHE GETS INTO SHAPE AFTER WELCOMING SON

Of course, Longoria gave her fans a sneak peek via her Instagram story of how she stays in such great shape. Posted to her Story on Tuesday morning, Longoria shared a snap with a group of friends working out with weights and resistance bands.

"Look @grantrobertsfit I'm working out on vacation!" she captioned one of the photos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although staying fit after giving birth to her son, Santiago, 18 months, hasn't always come easy. Earlier this year, Longoria admitted working out with her personal trainer had been "torture" ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Aside from the adult fun, Longoria squeezed in some quality time with her baby boy, whom she shares with husband José Bastón, in the swimming pool.