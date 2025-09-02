Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Ethan Hawke calls attention during failed Uma Thurman marriage 'humiliating'

Hawke's comments come over 20 years after couple called it quits in 2004

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ethan Hawke is shedding light on the "humiliating" attention he received during his failed marriage to Uma Thurman.

Over 20 years after calling it quits with Thurman, Hawke told GQ Hype that he wasn't fond of the media attention even though it was mostly positive.

"It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things," Hawke said.

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in 2003

Ethan Hawke found the media attention around his relationship with Uma Thurman to be "humiliating." (Fred Hayes/WireImage)

In 2004, Thurman filed for divorce from Hawke after being separated for several years. The couple married in 1998 and their divorce was finalized in 2005. Ethan and Uma share kids: Maya, 27, and Levon, 23.

MAYA HAWKE LIED TO ETHAN HAWKE ABOUT SKIPPING THERAPY TO LOSE VIRGINITY: 'MY FATHER WAS VERY UPSET'

Hawke and Thurman met while filming "Gattaca" in 1997. The outlet asked the star what his thoughts were on falling in love with a co-star.

"It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things."

— Ethan Hawke

"Have you ever played Spin the Bottle?" Hawke asked.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke 2001

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke married in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2005. (Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

"There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling."

Uma Thurman hugging Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met on the set of "Gattaca" in 1997. They are pictured here in 2000. (Fred Hayes/WireImage)

"It turns the temperature up in your life. It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it," Hawke told GQ Hype.

Thurman and Hawke have both moved on to new relationships after their divorce.

Ethan and Maya Hawke in Stolkholm

Ethan Hawke and his daughter, Maya Hawke. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke's mother is Uma Thurman. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008 and the couple share two daughters: Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Thurman dated Arpad Busson and the pair became engaged in 2008 before splitting in 2009. The pair were off-and-on until breaking up for good in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2012.

The "Kill Bill" actress has briefly spoken about her split from Hawke. In 2006, Thurman told Parade Magazine that she "cannot participate in anything critical about my children’s father."

"I just need to keep peace. I think it’s fair to say that I haven’t said one mean thing, and I’m not going to start now. It’s terrible for my family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue