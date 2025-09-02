Ethan Hawke calls attention during failed Uma Thurman marriage 'humiliating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ethan Hawke is shedding light on the "humiliating" attention he received during his failed marriage to Uma Thurman.

Over 20 years after calling it quits with Thurman, Hawke told GQ Hype that he wasn't fond of the media attention even though it was mostly positive.

"It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things," Hawke said.

In 2004, Thurman filed for divorce from Hawke after being separated for several years. The couple married in 1998 and their divorce was finalized in 2005. Ethan and Uma share kids: Maya, 27, and Levon, 23.

Hawke and Thurman met while filming "Gattaca" in 1997. The outlet asked the star what his thoughts were on falling in love with a co-star.

"Have you ever played Spin the Bottle?" Hawke asked.

"There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling."

"It turns the temperature up in your life. It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it," Hawke told GQ Hype.

Thurman and Hawke have both moved on to new relationships after their divorce.

Hawke married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008 and the couple share two daughters: Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14.

Thurman dated Arpad Busson and the pair became engaged in 2008 before splitting in 2009. The pair were off-and-on until breaking up for good in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2012.

The "Kill Bill" actress has briefly spoken about her split from Hawke. In 2006, Thurman told Parade Magazine that she "cannot participate in anything critical about my children’s father."

"I just need to keep peace. I think it’s fair to say that I haven’t said one mean thing, and I’m not going to start now. It’s terrible for my family."