Eric Dane not retiring despite ALS battle, loss of function in one arm

Eric Dane is making sure to celebrate the big and little wins in life after disclosing his ALS diagnosis.

Dane, 52, announced in April he was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He's since detailed a few of the heartbreaking effects of the neurodegenerative disease, some of which included losing function in his limbs.

Despite the new challenges in his life, the "Countdown" star revealed he's taking things one day at a time.

"Today I'm doing great," Dane exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I'm approaching this thing one day at a time, and today's a good day. So, that's a win."

Dane. best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan in "Grey's Anatomy," from 2006 to 2012, recently disclosed a few of the difficulties he's faced since receiving his diagnosis while chatting with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America."

He told the acclaimed journalist he has one functioning arm due to the disease, and the right side of his body has "completely stopped working."

Dane told Fox News Digital his story "was handled with delicacy and respect."

"You know, Diane Sawyer is a class act and a legend," he said. "You know I couldn't have thought of anybody better to tell the story to than her."

During the interview with Sawyer, which aired Tuesday, Dane opened up about the debilitating disease and explained how he's found hope in the physician who has been leading his care.

"I'm very hopeful. ... I don't think this is the end of my story," he said. "And whether it is or it isn't, I'm gonna carry that idea with me.

"That's what I got from [Dr. Merit Cudkowicz] when I met her. … There was a sense of hope I didn't get from other doctors that I met with."

Dane said he had spoken previously with an organization that told him his doctors would be "there to ... monitor my decline — and that's not very helpful."

Cudkowicz said the risk factors behind the disease can include anything from environmental concerns like plastics and bacteria in lakes to sports injuries.

Dane, who revealed his diagnosis in April, said in another segment of the interview that aired Monday that he first started experiencing weakness in his right hand before seeking medical attention.

"I didn’t really think anything of it at the time," he told Sawyer. "I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’

"I have one functioning arm," he said. "My left side is functioning. My right side has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months, and I won’t have my left hand either. It's sobering."

While the "Euphoria" actor may have physical setbacks, he refuses to let his diagnosis derail his career.

"I'm going to ride this till the wheels fall off," he told E! News. Working with Jensen Ackles on the new Amazon Prime series, "Countdown," has helped his mind and body stay alert.

"It keeps me sharp," Dane told the outlet. "It keeps me moving forward, which is super important right now.

"I feel great when I'm at work. Of course, there have been some sort of setbacks, but I feel pretty good. My spirit is always pretty buoyant. So, at the end of the day, that's all that matters."

Dane told Fox News Digital his work in front of the camera hasn't changed since his diagnosis and is "the same thing in between action and cut."

He portrays Nathan Blythe on the Prime Video crime drama television series, which also stars Ackles as LAPD Det. Mark Meachum.

Ackles said his co-star "killed it every day" on set.

"You know, I wasn't taking on any of the action, so I didn't physically have to sort of prepare myself for this role," Dane humbly acknowledged. " I just kind of, I know my lines, and I hit my mark. And I show up on time."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.