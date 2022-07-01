Expand / Collapse search
English gentleman Daniel Craig: The life and legacy of the modern day 007

International James Bond star Daniel Craig bids farewell to the role in the 2021 film "No Time to Die"

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Daniel Craig at the 2015 ""Spectre" premiere.
    Image 1 of 10

    Daniel Craig is most famously known for playing the British spy James Bond. However, he's appeared in other well-known Blockbusters including "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Logan Lucky" opposite Channing Tatum. (Getty Images)

  • Young Daniel Craig as a Sergeant in "The Power of One" in 1992.
    Image 2 of 10

    Young Daniel Craig in his movie debut "The Power of One" in 1992. (Getty Images)

  • Young Daniel Craig at the photocall for his first "James Bond" Movie in 2005.
    Image 3 of 10

    The identity of the new James Bond was released in 2005. Daniel Craig starred in his first film as 007 in "Casino Royale" released the following year. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the 2015 "Spectre" Beijing premiere.
    Image 4 of 10

    "Spectre," Craig’s fourth Bond film, was released in 2015. The film won a 2016 Oscar for "Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song." Here is Daniel Craig photographed at the Beijing premiere in 2015.  (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the "Spectre" photocall in 2015.
    Image 5 of 10

    The English star posed for the "Spectre" photocall in 2015 in Berlin. In the film, Craig played alongside Ralph Fiennes and villain Christoph Waltz. (Getty Images)

  • The "No Time to Die" movie stars include Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, and others.
    Image 6 of 10

    Daniel Craig has starred in five James Bond movies, his final being "No Time to Die" opposite his "Knives Out" co-star Ana de Armas and "Bohemian Rhapsody" film star Rami Malek.  (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at the 2013 Golden Globes.
    Image 7 of 10

    Daniel Craig was first married in 1992 to Scottish actress, Fiona Loudon. In 2011, Craig married award-winning actress, Rachel Weisz. They wed in New York and only invited four people to the ceremony. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at the Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in 2018.
    Image 8 of 10

    Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz starred in "Dream House" together in 2011. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig with his daughter Ella Craig in 2021.
    Image 9 of 10

    Daniel Craig and former wife, Fiona Loudon, have one daughter together, Ella Craig. Ella starred in "As You Like It" at the Shakespeare and Company's Roman Garden Theatre in 2018. Here is the father-daughter duo at the "No Time to Die" premiere 2021.   (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the James Bond "No Time to Die" World Premiere in London.
    Image 10 of 10

    Daniel Craig's final 007 film "No Time to Die" premiered in 2021 and won an Oscar for "Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures" the following year. (Getty Images)

