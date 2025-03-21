En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson says she’s not homeless, chose to live in her car

En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson issued a statement clarifying she hasn't been homeless for three years, but she is "temporarily choosing car life."

Robinson shared a statement with People magazine, saying, "I want to make it clear: I am not homeless. I am temporarily choosing car life as part of my journey of healing and self-discovery.

"I took a risk and jumped headfirst into this lifestyle, and WOW, what a crazy, fun, sometimes scary ride it’s been. For me, failure is NOT an option. Being vulnerable sucks, but here I GROW. This is about embracing freedom, trusting the process, and finding strength in the unexpected."

Robinson issued a warning to her fans not to fall for fundraisers claiming to be raising money for her benefit.

"I’ve been made aware that some individuals may be requesting funds on my behalf through platforms like Cash App, GoFundMe or other means. I want to be clear: I have not authorized any fundraising campaigns, and I do not want anyone — especially my loyal fans — to be scammed or taken advantage of.

"Your love and support mean the world to me, and I want to ensure that your kindness is not misused. Please be cautious and do not send money to anyone claiming to act on my behalf."

Speaking on her personal healing journey, Robinson said, "Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting. There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it — so the universe does it for us! During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail."

In a video posted to YouTube earlier this month, Robinson opened up about why she chose to pursue "car life" and explained how she hopes her vulnerability can help inspire others who are in dire situations.

"People are like, 'You shouldn't talk about it, because you're a celebrity, and what if they judge you?' So what? What if they judge me? Life is life. … Part of being human is being vulnerable," Robinson, who found success alongside En Vogue members Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Maxine Jones in the 1990s, shared.

Robinson said her aim is to "inspire" others and let people know they are "capable of anything, no matter what the odds are against you."

While explaining how she got to where she is, Robinson said she had been living with her parents in Las Vegas about five years ago. After being at odds with her mom, the singer made the decision to leave and ended up sleeping in her car for about a month.

A co-manager at the time urged her to move to Los Angeles, telling Robinson he'd help her find a place to stay. However, after eight months of living in a hotel, Robinson cut ties when she realized he was "playing games."

"Sometimes I think people want to trap you and keep you in a situation when you're vulnerable," she said. "So, I got out of there."

In 2022, Robinson packed her car up and drove to Malibu, California, to begin her "car life."

"I don't regret anything," she said. "That first night was scary."

Robinson quickly learned the ins and outs of car life, like "cover your windows" and avoiding talking to "certain people."

"I felt free," she said. "It was so different. I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.

"I'm learning who I am as a person, as a woman," she continued. "We say we can't do certain things before we even know that we're capable. … I'm glad that I made this choice because I needed to go through this fire.

"I wouldn't trade my experiences and what I've gone through for the world," she added. "I miss my family. I miss everyone I was connected to. But I needed to do this alone. … But I needed to do this for me. It's not easy for me by any means."

Robinson said she's "really proud" of how far she's gone and urged her followers to face their fears.

"I challenge you to do the things that are scary," she said. "People are going to call you crazy, and that's OK. You feel a sense of freedom, and you push yourself.

"Be spontaneous," she added. "Do the scary. F--- fear."

En Vogue, which was formed in 1989, earned six Grammy nominations. Robinson left in March 1997 but reunited with the group in 2005 and 2009.

