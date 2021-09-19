Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien goes viral for reaction to Television Academy Chairman's speech

Conan O'Brien made a splash at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The late-night icon, 58, attended the illustrious award ceremony honoring the best of the best in television on Sunday night and drew eyes and cameras when Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma came on stage.

The businessman was set to speak about the television industry at large and shortly after being introduced, Scherma began to laugh, seeing O'Brien in the audience. Shortly after, he broke into laughter, as did many others in the room.

Eventually, viewers were given a look at what exactly was causing the stir: O'Brien loudly cheering for and enthusiastically saluting Scherma from the audience.

EMMYS 2021: COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

"Thank you, Conan," Scherma said.

The seemingly unscripted moment went viral and viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment.

"I f--kin love Conan," wrote a fan. "Dude trolling the Emmy president was great #Emmys."

"Conan is the best part of this show and he hasn't even been on stage," said another.

A fourth added: "Conan is an American treasure."

Even comedian Wanda Sykes weighed in, writing: "Conan is giving no F’s tonight!"

EMMYS 2021: KERRY WASHINGTON HONORS LATE MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS AS ‘BRILLIANTLY TALENTED, GENEROUS HUMAN BEING’

Conan made another surprise appearance when Stephen Colbert's live election special won an award for outstanding variety special (live). O'Brien hopped on stage and cheered before disappearing. In the virtual press room after earning the award, Colbert joked that he asked O'Brien to join him onstage.

"Conan's the kid who is graduating who doesn't give a single f--k," wrote a viewer alongside a screenshot of O'Brien standing on the stage.

"OH GOD CONAN IS BACK AT IT AGAIN," tweeted another.

A fan suggested: "#Conan is either not getting invited again or he’s just sealed his next hosting gig… #Emmys."

O'Brien's show "Conan," which wrapped its final season this summer, was up for an Emmy this year for outstanding variety talk series. The award ultimately went to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his acceptance speech, John Oliver called out O'Brien by name.

"Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan, so this is bittersweet," Oliver admitted. "Thank you so much, Conan, for 30 hears of inspiring comedy writers." Oliver later encouraged viewers to watch clips of both O'Brien and the late Norm Macdonald's work.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER