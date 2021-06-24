Conan O'Brien's final show sees the comedian reflecting on his best moments as a late-night host

Conan O’Brien made his late-night curtain call on Thursday, which featured appearances and flashbacks from many of his close friends in show business-- and also some reflection by the host about his time on air.

Will Ferrell made a virtual appearance to wish Conan off. "Good luck Logan Paul Jr.," Ferrell teased.

A montage of past interviews then aired including ones with Steve Martin, Jason Momoa, Betty White, Harrison Ford and the "Star Wars" cast. Not to mention one with Sophie Turner, in which the "Game of Thrones" star slaps Conan.

Ahead of his final "Conan" guest, which was Jack Black, O’Brien leaned into many of his most self-deprecating moments while celebrating the good times he’s enjoyed at the network. Conan has aired on the cable property TBS since 2010.

CONAN O'BRIEN SMOKES POT ON-AIR WITH SETH ROGEN AS LATE-NIGHT SHOW COMES TO AN END

"I’ve always loved you," Black sang to Conan. Elsewhere, in the interview, Black explained that for his final appearance he was going to do a skit involving a "fake" injury complete with paramedics.

"The crazy thing is, I actually injured myself for real," Black, who shot multiple takes, confessed.

During the bit, Black was running back to the theater and while he was running he rolled his ankle.

"We have an ambulance there to shoot the bit," Conan recalled of the incident. "This is the funniest part… I’m yelling at these two guys, ‘We gotta help him, we gotta help him' and they were like, ‘No. ’We’re actors.'" Conan then explained they just needed an Ace bandage for Black's ankle. However, the gentlemen said they didn't have one, adding: "It’s a fake ambulance."

"We had two guys dressed as ambulance drivers with an ambulance drive to CVS and buy Ace bandages," Conan said. "It was the stupidst f--king thing I've ever seen."

‘CONAN’: PAUL RUDD OFFERS ‘MAC AND ME’ PARTING PRANK & EXPLANATION OF LONGTIME GAG

Conan closed out his show by thanking TBS and everyone he’s worked with, including his show sidekick Andy Richter. The two shared a hug before the audience started shouting "Andy! Andy! Andy!"

Conan went on to thank his show’s writers, noting he’s "been blessed" with the "best writing in television" in his 28 years. He also spoke about replacing David Letterman on late-night in 1993. "People thought it was a bats--t crazy idea," Conan confessed. "['Saturday Night Live' creator] Lorne Michaels changed my life. I will owe him forever."

He also thanked "'Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow. "You wouldn’t know me if it wasn’t for Lisa Kudrow," Conan stated before thanking his crew, fans and loved ones including his mom and dad, siblings and his wife.

"Big shout out to my mom and dad… they’ll see this three months from now," Conan joked. "They don’t know how the internet works."

He also thanked his siblings who never changed how they treated him despite his Hollywood status."I’m a f--king celebrity man," Conan mused.

Conan then issued a resounding piece of advice, noting that "it’s not easy to do" but to just try. "Do what you love with people you love and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of heaven on earth," he stated.

CONAN O'BRIEN PRANKED BY PAUL RUDD FOR THE LAST TIME AHEAD OF TALK SHOW FINALE

O’Brien’s foray into hosting late-night television dates all the way back to 1993 and included two stints at NBC.

He initially took over Letterman’s post-midnight time slot on NBC in 1993 on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien."

The funnyman and former "Simpsons" writer will now take his pen and his IP to streamer HBO Max where O’Brien will helm a new weekly variety show.

"I don’t want to brag but I believe I hit it out of the past every time," O’Brien said on stage while he entered into a montage of earlier show clips – the live studio audience barely containing themselves at every Conan turn.

O’Brien and company have produced a staggering 4,368 episodes in their time on the air.

Ahead of the final run, the former "Saturday Night Live" writer was presented with a "Simpsons" sketch in which Homer Simpson was tasked with conducting Conan’s exit interview from TBS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Hello, my name is Homer Simpson and I'm looking for a big star on TBS," Simpson says as he takes a seat across from a cartoon version of O’Brien.

"That would be me," O’Brien says, to which Simpson, exclaims, "Oh my God. You're one of the ‘Impractical Jokers!’"

"That time you and Sal blew up that toilet – I can't believe that guy lived! I mean, he was in a wheelchair."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm a talk show host," O’Brien says correcting Simpson, to which the beloved cartoon father, retorts, "Wow. A dying breed. There's only like 800 of you left."

O’Brien tweeted a thank you to the "Simpsons," writing, "This meant the world to me."