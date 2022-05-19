Emmy Rossum transforms into Angelyne for Peacock series about LA billboard icon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emmy Rossum admitted it took more than 11 hours in the hair and makeup chair to transform into Angelyne for the Peacock series about the mysterious Los Angeles billboard icon.

The 35-year-old former "Shameless" actress detailed the extensive process of playing the legendary LA local, whose known around town for driving her Barbie pink Corvette and became famous in the '80s when massive billboards featuring her portrait started appearing on city streets.

Rossum reportedly spent four years pursuing the project before getting the greenlight from studio executives, and she wore a three-pound breastplate to mimic Angelyne's full bust, which caused blisters and skin irritation issues.

"Playing her over so many decades and aging in both directions is very challenging, and to do it realistically but with kindness, grace, glamour, and accuracy," Rossum told The A.V. Club.

"It was important for me to handle it tenderly. The first time with all the makeup and prosthetics, it took 11 and a half hours. We got it down to seven for the contemporary day look."

The platinum blonde bombshell was known just as much for her over-the-top appearance as she was for hourglass figure, and dressing up in her favorite shade of pink.

She's also politically minded and ran multiple gubernatorial bids for the state of California, most recently in the 2021 recall election against Gavin Newsom.

"When they spun me around to look into the mirror after it all, nothing of me was there," Rossum said.

Rossum, who gave birth to her daughter last year with husband Sam Esmail by her side, could barely recognize herself even as she began to speak.

"When I started speaking in Angelyne’s voice, I didn’t even know where I was anymore," Rossum said.

"I remember shaking because I was scared not to see or hear myself at all. And then I just felt an immense wave of possibility; I could do anything within this and stretch my boundaries."