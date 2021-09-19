Expand / Collapse search
Kaley Cuoco
Published

Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco stuns on the red carpet in first appearance since Karl Cook split

Cuoco, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Cook, wowed in a sleeveless neon green gown

By Julius Young | Fox News
Kaley Cuoco delivered a jolt of electricity when she hit the Emmys red carpet on Sunday.

The lead actress in a comedy series nominee, 35, hit the scene in a sleeveless neon green gown with flowing flower accents.

The "Flight Attendant" actress, who is in the midst of a split from estranged husband Karl Cook, struck a series of power poses including one where she peered into the camera lens with a smirk and smile before making her way into the venue. 

Cuoco and Cook confirmed their split in a joint statement to Fox News earlier this month.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury)

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement begins. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary." 

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.

Cuoco and Cook celebrated three years of marriage this past June. They began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, Calif., on June 30, 2018. 

