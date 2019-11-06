Emma Watson admits she 'struggled' with fame, felt 'guilty' about success

Emma Watson's life completely changed when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise.

The actress, now 29, was just nine years old when she was picked out of a line-up in her school gym to audition and she revealed in a candid interview with British Vogue that she "struggled" being a child star.

"I've sat in therapy and felt really guilty about it," Watson told Paris Lees. "I'm like, 'Why me? Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than I did.'"

"And I've struggled with ... I've wrestled a lot with the guilt around that. I'm like, 'I should be enjoying this a lot more, I should be more excited and I'm actually really struggling,'" she added. "It's so bizarre and otherworldly what happened to me."

Watson admitted that her family and her "roots" have kept her grounded: "Part of what's helped me find peace is there were moments when it got so big where I almost had vertigo and felt it got so big that I felt l disconnected, and part of the peace within myself is remembering my identity."

"I am someone's daughter. I am my mother's daughter, I am my father's daughter, I am a sister. I belong to a family. I come from a place, I have roots."

"There's a whole big existence and identity that I have that's really important and weighted and solid, that has nothing to do with any of that," she said.

Watson also spoke about the anxiety she feels going out in public places, saying she sometimes puts on disguises to blend in with large crowds.

"Halloween is great for me," she joked. "I can be anybody."