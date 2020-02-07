Emma Roberts' most memorable TV and movie roles

Emma Roberts might be turning just 29 years old on Monday but she's already accomplished quite a lot in her career -- from acting to singing.

Talent runs in the Roberts family. Julia Roberts is her aunt and Eric Roberts is her father, so there was little doubt she'd going into the family business -- even though they originally tried to deter her from acting.

"Nobody encouraged me to get into acting. I always wanted to do it - at home everyone would not talk about it, hoping I would forget," she told Metro in 2011. "I loved going to set. You would have to drag me off. I would always be doing people's hair and make-up. I remember I was on 'Erin Brockovich' a lot."

Roberts added that she picks projects based on what she likes best -- "I just pick what I like. I don't care if you're making a movie for a billion dollars or one dollar." So, check out her six best movie and TV roles below.

1. Roberts actually started out as a child actor and made her debut at 9 years old in the 2001 movie "Blow."

She told Metro of working with Johnny Depp on the film -- "I thought he was just the nicest person. I had no idea who he was."

2. In 2007, Roberts starred as the titular character in the movie "Nancy Drew."

"Nancy Drew is such an iconic character and she’s a really, really great character that’s been around for decades so I read the script and I instantly clicked with it and loved the character and loved the whole storyline," she said of portraying the teen detective to Collider at the time.

3. Roberts landed her own Nickelodeon series, "Unfabulous," from 2004-2007 as she played lead character Addie Singer. For the TV series, she also sang a number of songs. The network actually signed her to Columbia Records to record music from the show. Her album "Unfabulous and More" was released in 2005.

4. In 2013, Roberts starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Will Poulter in the comedy-crime movie "We're the Millers."

The young star said it was "surreal" to work with the "Friends" alum. "When I met her, she came up and gave me a big hug. I was so starstruck I froze with my arms by my side and just said 'Hi, I'm so nervous to meet you,'" she said.

5. Roberts caught the attention of uber-producer Ryan Murphy and he cast her in his Fox series "Scream Queens" which ran for two seasons ending in 2017.

She told Variety at the time at she loved exploring the "female high school dynamic" with her character Chanel. "The most challenging part for me is making her likable. She says things that are completely ridiculous and insane and to make that funny instead of offensive has been hard."

6. Roberts and Murphy's professional relationship had started with "American Horror Story" and over the course of five years, she played multiple characters in the anthology horror series such as Madison Montgomery / Maggie Esmerelda / Brooke Thompson.

She said of the Emmy winner: "When he wanted me to do 'AHS' I was so grateful to him that he gave me that opportunity because it was a time in my career where I didn’t look old, I didn’t look super young. People didn’t think of me for darker material. They thought of me for the good girl, and he gave me Madison Montgomery on 'Coven' without having me audition, without asking any questions. I think he’s so genius at picking people out for these roles and giving them chances to do something different."