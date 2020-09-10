Eminem's alleged home invader captured in doorbell footage at home previously owned by the rapper

A man arrested for entering Eminem's home in Detroit earlier this year had attempted once before to get into a home formerly owned by the rapper, according to doorbell video posted online.

In April, Eminem – born Marshall Mathers – awakened to find Matthew Hughes, a stranger in his home, according to authorities. Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Police said he used a brick to break a window to enter the 47-year-old musician's home outside of Detroit.

They also said that Hughes was unarmed and allegedly told Mathers that he was in the home to "kill him," though Hughes' attorney told Fox News that he denied saying as such.

Now, it has emerged that in June of 2019 Hughes was arrested for breaking into a home in Rochester Hills, Mich., the police department confirmed to Fox News on Thursday. That home was previously owned by Mathers but was not at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

In resurfaced video footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Hughes can be seen at the home seemingly ringing the doorbell before waiting outside. Mathers reportedly sold the home two years prior to Hughes' visit.

Per the outlet, after being asked to leave, Hughes was found in the property's gatehouse. He was arrested for breaking and entering and served 90 days in jail.

According to a TMZ report in May, citing police records, Hughes also reportedly went to another property in June.

Hughes has been in custody since allegedly invading Mathers' home in April, according to the Detroit Free Press.

An arraignment will take place on Sept. 28 after Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found probable cause to continue with a trial during a recent preliminary examination of the case in court.