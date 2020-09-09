Eminem's home invader allegedly said he was there to kill the rapper, officer testifies

Eminem's alleged home invader shared an ominous message with the rapper after his entry to the property, according to police.

In early April, Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, awakened to find a man standing behind him, Clinton Township police officer, Adam Hackstock, said in a testimony on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The 47-year-old musician originally believed the alleged intruder to be his nephew, but he was later identified to be Matthew David Hughes, Hackstock said.

During the preliminary examination, Hackstock alleged that "when Mr. Mathers asked [the intruder] why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him."

Hughes' attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property and has been in custody since the invasion, according to the Free Press. He also appeared in court on Wednesday.

Mathers was not present, but his attorney watched the proceedings via video, according to the newspaper.

An arraignment will take place on Sept. 28 after Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found probable cause to continue with a trial.

Meanwhile, in Hackstock's testimony, he said that he arrived at the property to find a security guard wrestling with Hughes on the ground. He also said that Hughes reportedly muttered "friend" and said he lived nearby.

Hackstock also testified that Mathers led Hughes, who he states was unarmed, through his home to the exit during the incident.

The outlet reports that a brick was found near a shattered window in the home, the officer said, while Clinton Township Detective Dan Quinn explained that security footage showed that Hughes was on the property for "quite some time" before entering through the window.

Hughes is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, and the judge denied a request to lower the bail, stating that Mathers' fame was not a factor in his decision, according to the Free Press,

The prosecutor told the court that Hughes is apparently homeless, according to the newspaper.

Hughes' attorney, who was appointed by the court, reportedly sought a competency evaluation but was turned down by his client.

“In my opinion, I think there’s some sort of mental issues involved here,” Hughes' attorney, Richard Glanda said outside of the courtroom.