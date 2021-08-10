Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares impressive bikini photo

Hailie Jade and Eminem do share a close relationship

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shared an impressive bikini picture Tuesday on social media.

The 25-year-old social media influencer posed on a boat wearing a bright yellow bikini top paired with patterned bottoms. Hailie accessorized the look with a white pucca shell necklace and sunglasses.

"aye aye, captain," Hailie captioned the post.

EMINEM'S DAUGHTER HAILIE JADE GIVES OFF INTENSE SUMMER VIBES IN LATEST BIKINI SNAP

Eminem has been outspoken about his relationship with Hailie in the past. She is mentioned in roughly 20 of the rapper's songs.

"She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure," Eminem previously said, via Metro. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I talk about her a lot, the truth is she is all I got in this world. If everything ended tomorrow, she’s all that I have," he added.

Hailie broke her silence on her relationship with her dad during an interview with the Daily Mail back in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course, we are very close," she told the outlet when asked if she sees her dad regularly.

Trending