Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo: report

A Manhattan photographer has sued model Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright-protected photo of herself online.

Lensman Robert O’Neil claims in his Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the 28-year-old bombshell included a photo he’d taken of her in her Instagram story, without first getting permission.

PHARRELL SAYS 'BLURRED LINES' SCANDAL CHANGED HIS IDEA ABOUT SEXISM: 'WE LIVE IN A CHAUVINIST CULTURE'

O’Neil’s original photo shows the stunner carrying a bouquet of flowers — which obscure her face — down the street while wearing an oversize blazer and tennis shoes.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: I WAS 'SO NAKED' IN 'BLURRED LINES'

Ratajkowski posted the photo to her social media, captioning the image “mood forever” — though the image itself disappeared because it was posted as an Instagram story that vanishes after 24 hours.

The photographer is suing for unspecified monetary damages, citing copyright infringement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Ratajkowski did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.