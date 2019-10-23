Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Emily Ratajkowski
Published

Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo: report

By Emily Saul | New York Post
close
Get the Look: Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous glowVideo

Get the Look: Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous glow

Legendary makeup artist Sir John reveals how to safely get sun-kissed.

A Manhattan photographer has sued model Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright-protected photo of herself online.

Lensman Robert O’Neil claims in his Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the 28-year-old bombshell included a photo he’d taken of her in her Instagram story, without first getting permission.

PHARRELL SAYS 'BLURRED LINES' SCANDAL CHANGED HIS IDEA ABOUT SEXISM: 'WE LIVE IN A CHAUVINIST CULTURE'

O’Neil’s original photo shows the stunner carrying a bouquet of flowers — which obscure her face — down the street while wearing an oversize blazer and tennis shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski blurs lines with sexy picsVideo

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: I WAS 'SO NAKED' IN 'BLURRED LINES'

Ratajkowski posted the photo to her social media, captioning the image “mood forever” — though the image itself disappeared because it was posted as an Instagram story that vanishes after 24 hours.

The photographer is suing for unspecified monetary damages, citing copyright infringement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Ratajkowski did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.