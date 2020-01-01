Emily Ratajkowski reflects on impressive 2019: 'A year full of deliberate focused hard work'

Emily Ratajkowski has a lot to be proud of following an incredible 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel showed off a horde of accomplishments in a massive post that that spanned over 60 Instagram Stories.

To preface her impressive year, Ratajkowski was afforded the opportunity to walk the runway for Versace in January — a prestigious honor in the modeling world.

In the post, she wrote, “Swung my pony for @versace” while also tagging the fashion brand’s chief executive officer, Donatella Versace.

Ratajkowski also expressed excitement after launching her female-focused swimwear/lingerie brand Inamorata with friend Kat Mendenhall. Ratajkowski notes that the collection is inspired by her upbringing in Southern California.

When asked about how growing up in Encinitas impacted her, Ratajkowski stated, “I think one thing about the lifestyle we grew up with is in the summer you wake up and you don’t put on an outfit — you put on your swimsuit and you immediately go get supplies for a day at the beach. You end up spending twelve hours in your bathing suit; you go get burritos in your bathing suit.”

“I think it makes girls who grow up doing that develop this insane body confidence. You don’t even think about it,” she continued.

In March, the supermodel revealed that she “went to Mayo Clinic where they saved my mother’s life.”

Ratajkowski shared several snaps, including her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's trip to Mallorca. The two also spent August together in the supermodel’s hometown.

In one of Ratajkowski’s most impressive feats of 2019, she earned Daily Front Row’s fashion entrepreneur of the year award for Inamorata.

Ratajkowski concluded the lengthy look back with a poignant reflection on her big year.

“Lots of things — mostly very hard work — are hard to capture for Instagram. 2019 was a year full of that kind of deliberate focused hard work,” she wrote. “I’m truly grateful for all of your support and for the incredible platform Instagram offers me.”

“I can’t wait for what the year ahead will bring. Love to all of you,” she concluded her Instagram Story.