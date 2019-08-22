Emily Ratajkowski sparks pregnancy rumors with cryptic 'mom and dad' Instagram post

Emily Ratajkowski last night sparked pregnancy rumours with a cryptic Instagram pic alongside her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model, 28, uploaded a vintage-style snap on her @emrata account of her and Seb with the mysterious caption: "Mom and Dad."

It sent fans wild with speculation as they bombarded the comments section with questions about a possible baby on the way.

One wrote: "Where's the emrata superchild at then?"

Another fan said: "Wait - a little baby emrata?"

And a third wrote: "So you are pregnant? Thats awesome, best of luck :) enjoy :)"

They were just some of the dozens of comments quizzing actress Emily about her potential pregnancy.

The photo itself also saw an impressive 260,000 "likes" flood in from her 23.9million followers in just two hours.

The Sun Online has approached Emily's representatives for comment on the rumors.

Emily and her filmmaker husband Seb went public with their romance just weeks before they wed in secret back in February 2018.

At the time, Emily stunned her Instagram fans when she revealed she was a married woman in a photo and told them: “So I have a surprise for you. I got married.”

The couple has since shared many public displays of affection.

Emily and Sebastian, 32, said their vows in New York in an intimate ceremony with just close friends and family.

For her big day, Emily chose to wear a chic mustard jumpsuit from Zara which cost just £119 ($144).

The couple's wedding bands are large gold signet rings.

Sebastian proposed to Emily with a ring made out of a paper clip from a restaurant bill.

She previously told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [an upscale restaurant in New York City].

"And he didn't have a ring so I was like, mmm, nah.

"Then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring which I actually thought was really romantic."

His gesture worked and Emily was swept off her feet.

She's now replaced her paper clip with a stunning diamond.

The fashion queen was seen this week walking her pet dog Columbo with Seb in the Big Apple's Soho.

