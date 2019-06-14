Get the Look: Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous glow

Summer’s here to stay, and Emily Ratajkowski is bringing the heat with her sun-kissed glow.

Wherever she goes and whatever she wears, EmRata’s bronzed, dewy look makes her a poster child for a (safe) summer tan. And with that as inspiration, legendary makeup artist Sir John gave Fox News Lifestyle some ideas for how fans can get glowing just like the model and actress, from maintaining a luminous face to all-over warmth — and quicker than any session in the sun.

Beyond his work as a L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John’s celebrity clientele includes Beyonce, Olivia Culpo, Karlie Kloss, Liya Kebede, Viola Davis and Joan Smalls. He has previously collaborated with celebrated makeup artist Pat McGrath, and is an A-list favorite for the Met Gala, red carpets and more.

For a quick golden glow, Sir John suggests beginning with a matte bronzer.

“A matte bronzer allows you to sculpt the cheekbones, the temples of the forehead, and absorbs light to give you defined architectural bone structure,” he advised. “Focus on bronzing the perimeter of the face instead of the center. Especially during the summer, the sun hits the center of the face first.”

For luscious, Ratajkowski-style lips, the makeup pro recommends keeping things simple with a hydrating gloss or lipstick.

“The Colour Riche Plump & Shine lipsticks are hydrating and give a hint of color to the lips,” he dished.

For a more dramatic look, Sir John recommends the Summer Belle Lip Gloss. Though the color is also sheer, he says the product will further complement an overall bronzed look.

And for a more formal look – be it a big night out or special occasion – the beauty insider said to dust an emollient highlighter on the high points of the cheekbones and tear ducts.

“This will magnify your bone structure. Make sure to use your ring finger because it picks up the least amount of product and won’t put holes in the makeup you’ve already applied,” he explained.

To finish with a flourish, the makeup pro suggests dabbing on a hint of cream blush.

“Cream blushes are the best for summer because they won’t clog pores, but will give you that beautiful luster."

As a general rule of thumb, less is always more when it comes to makeup in the warmer months.

“In the summer, I always try to make my makeup routine at least one step shorter,” he revealed. “Leave your lip liners at home, and use a precise lip applicator instead.”

And when it comes to the best self-tanning methods, Sir John says that self-spray products, light mousses and washable body makeup are all great options.

“For those new to self-tanning, I recommend a spray to avoid dyeing your hands,” he advised. “I also find a spray helpful for an even application, and ensuring you hit every area, even the tough-to-reach areas like the back of the legs.”

The celebrity makeup artist admitted he’s a fan of the waterproof Alleven Colour Shield, for its easy-to-use air brush-style applicator.

“Another great, easy-to-use option is a water mousse formula. The Sublime Bronze Water Mousse is a lightweight formula that immediately dissipates as you rub it in, so you don’t need to wait for it to dry before getting dressed,” Sir John continued. “It’s super affordable, smells like coconut and is very forgiving if you miss a few spots.”

Finally, for those skeptical of self-tanning altogether, the cosmetics pro says that body makeup is a great choice, such as the Summer Belle Beach Bae Face & Body Liquid Luminizer.

“The body illuminator is hydrating, lightweight, and gives you a dewy, sheer bronze color,” he detailed. “Unlike the Alleven Colour Shield, you apply this product with your hands, so it might be easier for beginners.”

