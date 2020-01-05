Emily Ratajkowski shares throwback bikini photo, wishes she was encouraged to 'be more than just my body'

Emily Ratajkowski has a message for young girls.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and encourage her fans to love themselves.

"I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all" she wrote in the caption. "I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body."

In the pic, Ratajkowski sports a colorful bikini with blue, green and pink flourishes.

"All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram," she continued. "Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than 'sexiness,' but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now."

Ratajkowski concluded her post by telling her followers to "read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings."