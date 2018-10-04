Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer detained at Kavanaugh protests

Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski revealed on Twitter on Thursday that she'd been detained while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," Ratajkowski, 27, captioned a photo of herself holding up a sign that reads, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

She added, "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

Comedian-actress Amy Schumer was also reportedly detained while protesting against Kavanaugh, according to MSNBC.

“No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer, 37, said during the protest, Variety reports. “We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

By Thursday afternoon, Capitol police had begun arresting hundreds of protesters inside the Hart Senate Office Building. The protesters were chanting, “Kavanaugh has got to go.” Arrests were made after protesters began sitting down in the building's atrium, refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

During rallies and marches, protesters made it clear they were mad that Kavanaugh – who has denied allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to his teenage years – might be confirmed as early as this weekend.

“I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., seen by many observers as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, told the crowd.

