Elton John caught frowning during Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding kicked off with a slew of celebrity guests in attendance.

From George Clooney and Amal to Idris Elba and the Beckhams, the star-studded event did not ceased to amaze. As all the celebrities arrived at the chapel for the ceremony, garbed in their royal best, there was one star in particular who set himself apart from the crowd.

Sir Elton John graced Winsdor Castle with his appearance donning a tailored suit, accessorized with none other than his iconic eye wear. The legendary singer sported pink round glasses both inside and outside of the chapel.

During the ceremony, John was snapped looking less than amused as he observed the ceremony through his eyewear.

But the legendary singer was apparently feeling great at the pair's private reception. He performed at the lunchtime party to celebrate the newlyweds, Kensington Palace revealed.

The palace stated, "Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle."

John had a close relationship with Princess Diana, Prince Harry's late mother.

It was also reported that John rescheduled a few concerts to attend the royal wedding.