Elton John calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding 'progress'

Elton John certainly felt the love at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding this past May.

The 71-year-old veteran performer attended the historic event in Windsor, England, and even played a few songs at the groom's request during one of the couple’s receptions.

“It was very, very wonderful to be there,” John told CNN of the wedding. “To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher – it felt like a party. And it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god!”

John noted the fact that the late Princess Margaret had been forbidden from marrying the man she originally wanted to be with simply because he was divorced, noting just how far the monarchy has come since then.

“To be at the first multiracial royal wedding in Britain – amazing,” he said. “I think the Queen had a lot to do with it. I think she’s been magnificent. It was a wonderful thing to be at.”

John’s husband, David Furnish, was especially taken with the couple, saying, “What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that’s what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day.”

John and Furnish recently joined forces with Prince Harry at the AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

