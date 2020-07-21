Elon Musk shares adorable new photo of his newborn son with Grimes

Elon Musk shared a new glimpse of his 2-month-old son on social media.

The Tesla founder took to Twitter late Monday to post an image of himself holding the baby boy that he shares with singer Grimes. The child, who bears the unique name X Æ A-12, stares up at his dad in the snap, who is holding him in his left arm and staring right back at him. Musk wears a gray and black T-shirt along with a black button-up shirt and a blue bandana around his neck.

Not one for doing things conventionally, Musk captioned the image with a sentence in German that reads, “Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen.”

GRIMES WILL LEGALLY SELL HER SOUL AS PART OF A VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT TITLED 'SELLING OUT'

The sentence roughly translates to “The baby cannot use a spoon yet.”

It’s unclear exactly what he means, but Entertainment Tonight notes that the use of the German language is likely a reference to his recent announcement that he plans to open the first European Tesla factor in Berlin. Days ago, Musk took to Twitter to share a concept image of what the factory will look like.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has shared images of his baby boy with the world. When X Æ A-12, whose name is pronounced “Ex-eye,” arrived in early May, the SpaceX founder shared a photo of himself wearing an “Occupy Mars” T-shirt cradling the newborn in the hospital.

He followed that up soon after with a joking photo showing a close up of the little baby with face tattoos Photoshopped onto his sleeping visage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, is a 32-year-old Canadian singer. She announced her pregnancy in January, confirming that Musk was the father in March. The child is Grimes’ first, while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson. They share twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.