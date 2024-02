Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Elle Macpherson is sharing her nighttime routine.

During a conversation with Amanda Wakeley while on the "Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA" podcast, Macpherson shared her bedtime musts.

"I go to bed with a smile. I go to bed with a happy heart. And an eye mask, and no clothes. [Just] my skin," she explained on Feb. 21.

In addition to revealing her nighttime routine, the supermodel discussed how she maintains her youthful appearance. She told the podcast host, your outer beauty is a reflection of your inner health, explaining "topical beauty only goes so far."

She went on to say, to stay healthy it is important to "feed…[the] mitochondria of yourselves," which she referred to as "your heartbeat." A few of the ways she achieves this are limiting her caffeine intake and not eating too close to bedtime, saying, "I weaned myself off of coffee and I eat earlier in the day, so I eat at 5:00."

She previously opened up to Body + Soul in November 2023 about the connection between her appearance and her health.

"Wellness is physical, emotional, spiritual and mental wellbeing and that they’re all integrated. That was the biggest revelation — that you can’t compartmentalize them, and they’re not separate," she told the outlet. "If anything is out of kilter it affects the others, so the secret to a happy, healthy life is really keeping in balance with all those aspects. It took me a long time to get that."

Health and wellness have been an important part of Macpherson's life since she turned 50 in 2014, telling ITV's "This Morning" in July 2023, "I was in a terrible state."

"I was putting on weight. My skin was dry. My hair was brittle. I was sugar addicted. I wasn't sleeping well. And I would go to doctors, and they would just say, ‘Listen, you’re turning 50. This is what happens,'" she said on the show.

When speaking with Body + Soul, Macpherson revealed one of the biggest changes she made in her life was her decision to quit drinking in 2003, recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sobriety.

She told the outlet she has never looked back with regrets, saying, "It was a wonderful springboard of getting to know [her]self on a deeper level."

"Although it required discipline and persistence, the bottom line is you can’t be well and present in your life if you’re not present and well, and alcohol doesn’t really support that. It’s very difficult to get to know yourself if you’re numbing yourself," Macpherson said.

When it comes to aging, Macpherson told the outlet she is more concerned with "the quality of the life that you’re living and how you’re living life to the fullest."