Elle Macpherson hits two major milestones: ‘Beyond my wildest dreams’

Elle Macpherson has two major reasons to celebrate.

Macpherson has been successfully sober for 20 years, and has been dating guitarist Doyle Bramhall II for a year.

"Life beyond my wildest dreams they say - as I celebrate my 20 years anniversary this week…I am also celebrating 365+days of heart expanding bliss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with Bramhall.

The photos highlight the couple’s adventures, including trips to Morocco, Italy, Japan and France.

ELLE MACPHERSON CALLS 'FRIENDS' GUEST ROLE 'ONE OF THE BEST EXPERIENCES OF MY CAREER'

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Macpherson and Bramhall first went public with their relationship in October of last year, each sharing photos on social media around the same time.

In a post shared on Bramhall’s Instagram page, he shared a picture of himself with Macpherson, writing in the caption, "Love is a spiritual phenomenon; lust is physical. Ego is psychological; love is spiritual."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Bramhall is a guitarist and songwriter who’s worked with Eric Clapton and Roger Waters, as well as Elton John and Sheryl Crow, according to his website.

Macpherson was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. She also shares two sons with Arpad Busson from their relationship in the late '90s and early 2000s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Australian-born supermodel also celebrated 20 years of sobriety, sharing a picture of her AA chip honoring the anniversary.

In the caption, the 59-year-old shared a quote from Maya Angelou, "This a wonderful day. I've never seen this one before."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sports Illustrated cover model previously spoke about her decision to become sober later in life.

In an interview with Ocean Drive magazine in 2014, the supermodel nicknamed "The Body" said, "In my 40s, I started to focus on health and wellness. I stopped drinking and taking any drugs — even aspirin — and I began really cleaning out my system."