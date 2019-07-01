Elizabeth Hurley, 54, stuns in blue bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is ringing in the summer season with a stylish new look.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the British model and actress showed off a new blue bikini, flaunting her fit figure while floating in the pool. She captioned the video, "Lazeee Sunday," along with a heart emoji.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SAYS ‘IT WOULD BE FANTASTIC TO FALL IN LOVE WITH SOMEONE WONDERFUL’

ELIZABETH HURLEY RECREATES ICONIC 1994 VERSACE PIN DRESS

The 54-year old has frequently proven herself to be immune to aging, especially on her Instagram account, where many of her most electrifying looks are found.

Last week, the upcoming "Marvel's Runaways" star shared an image of herself sporting a colorful dress on a trip to Los Angeles, captioning the photo, "From LA with love."

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SHARES HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE

A few weeks back, Hurley also showcased her sense of style, showing off a pink, star-studded top while posing on a window sill.

The former Estee Lauder model, who turned 54 last month, revealed her secrets to maintaining her impeccable figure over the years, citing a healthy diet and effective beauty products as sources of her success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products.

"You also have to look after your health," she noted. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”