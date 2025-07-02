Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in leopard print swimsuit, shares intimate detail about Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus calls Elizabeth Hurley 'one of a kind' in romantic Instagram comment

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini body secrets Video

Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini body secrets

52-year-old model, Elizabeth Hurley, shares her secrets to a year-round bikini body.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley is officially in summer mode. 

On July 1, the "Austin Powers" star posted a photo of herself on Instagram enjoying some sunshine while aboard a small boat. Wearing a leopard-print swimsuit, Hurley gave a smile as a rainbow was on full display across the sky behind her. 

"Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," she wrote in the caption.

HEIDI KLUM, EVA LONGORIA SHOW OFF CURVES IN BODY-BARING GOWNS: PHOTOS

Elizabeth hurley on the red carpet.

Hurley shared a sweet detail about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Thank you for sharing our song in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind young lady!!! Truly an original," her boyfriend, country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, commented. 

Fans were quick to share their positive feedback in the comment section. 

"Smile, joy, femininity, sex appeal, grace, allure, beauty, beautiful body, knowledge, experience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, principles..., it's a wonder this speedboat didn't sink from the weight of Elizabeth's qualities," one fan wrote. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Elizabeth Hurley smiles with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

The new couple debuted their relationship in April.  (Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley)

"Damn girl … you’ve still got it. I think you and Billy make a cool couple. Hope it works out for you both," another wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hurley debuted her new romance with the country singer on Easter Sunday. In a photo posted on Instagram, Cyrus had his arm wrapped around Hurley and was kissing her on the cheek, as she leaned into his body.

Hurley gushed about her relationship while speaking with European news outlet RTL TV in May.

Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley and Cyrus have been outspoken about why their relationship works.  (Getty Images)

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," she told the outlet, per People.

The new couple previously worked together with Kelsey Grammer on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise."

Elizabeth Hurley smiling at the camera

Elizabeth Hurley has also said she used to watch Billy Ray Cyrus on "Hannah Montana" with her son. (Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

When speaking about his relationship, Cyrus told "The Ty Bentli Show" that while they didn't share many scenes together on screen, anytime "we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," and that she would make him laugh during a hard time in his life. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, adding there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 