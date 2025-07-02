Elizabeth Hurley stuns in leopard print swimsuit, shares intimate detail about Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley is officially in summer mode.

On July 1, the "Austin Powers" star posted a photo of herself on Instagram enjoying some sunshine while aboard a small boat. Wearing a leopard-print swimsuit, Hurley gave a smile as a rainbow was on full display across the sky behind her.

"Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for sharing our song in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind young lady!!! Truly an original," her boyfriend, country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, commented.

Fans were quick to share their positive feedback in the comment section.

"Smile, joy, femininity, sex appeal, grace, allure, beauty, beautiful body, knowledge, experience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, principles..., it's a wonder this speedboat didn't sink from the weight of Elizabeth's qualities," one fan wrote.

"Damn girl … you’ve still got it. I think you and Billy make a cool couple. Hope it works out for you both," another wrote.

Hurley debuted her new romance with the country singer on Easter Sunday. In a photo posted on Instagram, Cyrus had his arm wrapped around Hurley and was kissing her on the cheek, as she leaned into his body.

Hurley gushed about her relationship while speaking with European news outlet RTL TV in May.

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," she told the outlet, per People .

The new couple previously worked together with Kelsey Grammer on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise."

When speaking about his relationship, Cyrus told "The Ty Bentli Show" that while they didn't share many scenes together on screen, anytime "we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," and that she would make him laugh during a hard time in his life.

