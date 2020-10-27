Expand / Collapse search
Eddie Van Halen’s California hometown plans memorial for late rock legend

The rock legend died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65

By Julius Young | Fox News
Eddie Van Halen’s Southern California hometown of Pasadena will publicly memorialize the iconic guitar great, however, due to coronavirus regulations, the city is unsure how to move forward with the service.

On Monday, the Pasadena City Council gave officials permission to brainstorm ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock legend who died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

The Amsterdam-born co-founder of rock band Van Halen constructed The Broken Combs in elementary school in Pasadena, and the band became a staple in the local talent scene.

The band played at Hamilton Elementary School, where Van Halen attended the fourth grade, and now the city is considering renaming a street or an alley near one of Van Halen’s local 1970s rehearsal spaces, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

Other considerations are building a statue, installing a plaque or rechristening a city building, the newspaper said.

A memorial has grown outside the home just northeast of Los Angeles where Eddie Van Halen and his brother, Alex, grew up. Some fans want the house designated a historic landmark.

One person pressed the city to preserve the concrete where a teenage Eddie Van Halen wrote his name in the sidewalk outside a liquor store.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating from the Netherlands in 1962. The band Van Halen formed about a decade later with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. They all grew up in the Pasadena area.

Eddie Van Halen’s hometown of Pasadena, Calif., is coming up with a unique way to memorialize their local hero. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

With his distinctive solos, Eddie Van Halen propelled his band to the top of the charts starting in the late 1970s with their self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the Top 20 bestselling artists of all time, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

