Ed Sheeran confirmed he's married to longtime love Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran is a married man.

The Grammy-winner, 28, finally confirmed that he and his long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, 26, tied the knot.

In an interview with broadcaster Charlamagne Tha God to promote his new album "No.6 Collaborations Project," Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song "Remember the Name," which refers to "my wife."

The singer/songwriter revealed, “It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out."

He added, "[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously, it’s already come out.”

The Sun reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family in Suffolk, England.

The album, released Friday, includes collaborations with top artists such as Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Bruno Mars.

“Bieber just got married. I’d just got married,” Sheeran explained. “That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love, and kind of being like, ‘F— this, let’s just have fun ourselves.’

Sheeran and Seaborn met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.