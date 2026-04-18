Dylan Sprouse tackled an alleged burglar at his home after wife Barbara Palvin spotted intruder: reports

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Dylan Sprouse stopped an alleged burglar from entering his home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 33-year-old "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star and his wife, Victoria's Secret model, Barbara Palvin called the police around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, when she saw an unknown man on their property.

After Palvin reported the attempted burglary, Dylan reportedly tackled the intruder to the ground and held him there until authorities arrived, per TMZ.

The LA Times reported that no one was hurt during the alleged incident and that the man, who was taken away by authorities that night and is in custody on outstanding warrants, did not enter the couple's home.

DYLAN SPROUSE AND GIRLFRIEND BARBARA PALVIN SHARE SWEET KISS ON THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL RED CARPET

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Sprouse, but has not heard back.

Palvin and Dylan met for the first time in 2018, after first connecting on Instagram when the former Disney Channel star messaged her. They made their relationship Instagram official later that year in June, and got married in July 2023 in Palvin's home country of Hungary.

During an interview with People in February 2025, Palvin and Dylan shared that they try to spend as much time together as possible, with Palvin traveling to see him when he's on set, noting they have a rule that they are "not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks."

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"It's definitely easier, but also, the funny thing is, the kind of big secret about the acting industry that being on set's actually really boring, so I always kind of feel bad," Dylan said about having her on set. "I'm always like, I hope she's having fun."

He later added that when his wife is on set, he looks forward to "going back to the trailer, seeing Barbara, rehearsing lines, hanging out," adding that it "makes the whole day a lot easier for me."

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Dylan and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, began their acting careers at a young age, often playing the same character in various movies and TV shows, including "Grace Under Fire" and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

Their big break came in 2005, when they landed the role of twin boys who live in a hotel on the hit Disney Channel series, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," and later its spin-off, "The Suite Life on Deck."

When it came to why they chose to leave the show, Dylan told Vulture it all came down to creative differences.

"I mean, we had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go. We were 18," he said. "If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then…well, I would beg to disagree."

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After the end of the show in 2011, both he and his brother took a break from acting to focus on their education, with Dylan graduating from NYU in 2015.

While Cole went on to star in another high-profile show, "Riverdale," Dylan went another route, co-founding All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, which specializes in brewing mead, and acting sporadically.