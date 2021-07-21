Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he 'laughed hard' at Vin Diesel’s 'tough love' comments regarding their feud

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he will not be appearing in any future "Fast & Furious" movies while responding to comments made by his former co-star Vin Diesel.

Diesel claimed he had to give some of his "Fast & Furious" co-stars "tough love," to which Johnson "laughed" at.

"I laughed and I laughed hard," Johnson said in an interview published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me."

Diesel finally addressed the tension between him and Johnson, which reportedly began after the two stopped filming "The Fate of the Furious" back in 2016, during an interview with Men's Health in June.

"It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character," Diesel told the outlet. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know—Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks."

"That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic," he added. "That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

Diesel and Johnson's feud allegedly began after Johnson shared a post in which he called his male co-stars of the "Fast & Furious" franchise "candy a--es." Although Johnson never named Diesel specifically, it was rumored that Johnson believed the actor was difficult to work with.

"My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em," Johnson wrote in a Facebook post at the time, according to the New York Post. "My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a--es."

"When you watch this movie next April, and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right."